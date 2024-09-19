NASS Budgets N300m For Poly In Edo To Construct, Renovate Palaces In Cross River – BudgIT

The Federal Polytechnic in Edo State, has been allocated a sum of N300 million to renovate traditional palaces in Katsina State.

It was gathered that the concern was raised by a civic-tech non-profit organization, identified as BudgIT, on Tuesday.

The organization, via its X, revealed that the same Edo Poly, also received another N100 million to supply motorcycles to Katsina and Bayelsa traders, in effort to ease the effect of subsidy removal.

The statement reads: “Just look at this, Nigerians! A Federal Polytechnic (NICTM, @Admissions67005) in Edo has an allocation of N900 million to construct a road in Cross River. How na?

“The same Polytechnic is renovating traditional palaces for N300 million and supplying motorcycles to Katsina and Bayelsa traders for N100 million to ease the effect of subsidy removal. Nigerians, these insertions cannot continue. #TheBudgetisaMess.”

Recall that Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, had in March alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with N3 trillion in the National Assembly.

Ningi, who also then served as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, said huge damage had been done to the north and the entire country in the budget.

Meanwhile, two days after his revelation, Ningi was suspended for three months and was recalled on May 28, 2024.