National Assembly Budgets N500m For Polytechnic In Akwa-Ibom To Construct Boreholes In Cross River – BudgIT Reveals



BudgIT Nigeria, a civic organization that promotes transparency and discloses the futility of the national budget has raised awareness about the allocation in Akwa-Ibom State.

In a statement via X on Thursday, the non profit organisation decried how members of the National Assembly take up projects for their personal interest.

According to the organisation, the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana in Akwa Ibom, is to construct boreholes worth N500 million in Cross River.

The post read: “The Budget is a Mess!

“Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, @FederalUkana, in Akwa Ibom State has an allocation of N500 million to construct boreholes in Cross River State.

“This is how @nassnigeria members insert projects for personal gain. Nigeria’s budget cannot continue like this.”

Information Nigeria reports that using the hashtag, #TheBudgetisaMess, BudgIT on Tuesday alerted of many other projects running into several billions of Naira scattered across the country to be undertaken by the Federal Polytechnic in Edo State.

“Just look at this, Nigerians! A Federal Polytechnic (NICTM) in Edo (State) has an allocation of N900 million to construct a road in Cross River (State). This same Polytechnic is renovating traditional palaces for N300 million and supplying motorcycles to Katsina and Bayelsa traders for N100 million to ease the effect of subsidy removal,” the organisation had said.