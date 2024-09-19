National Assembly Budgets N900m For Polytechnic In Edo To Construct Road In Cross River – BudgIT Reveals

BudgIT, a civic-tech non-profit organization, has exposed a questionable allocation in the 2024 budget, sparking widespread outrage.

According to BudgIT, the Federal Polytechnic in Edo State has been awarded N900 million to construct a road in Cross River State.

This raised eyebrows, especially considering the polytechnic’s location in Edo State, far from the project site in Cross River.

Additionally, the polytechnic was also allocated N300 million to renovate traditional palaces and N100 million to supply motorcycles to traders in Katsina and Bayelsa States, supposedly to ease the effects of subsidy removal.

BudgIT took to its X platform on Tuesday to express their concerns.

“Just look at this, Nigerians! A Federal Polytechnic (NICTM, @Admissions67005) in Edo has an allocation of N900 million to construct a road in Cross River. How na?

“The same Polytechnic is renovating traditional palaces for N300 million and supplying motorcycles to Katsina and Bayelsa traders for N100 million to ease the effect of subsidy removal.

Nigerians, these insertions cannot continue. #TheBudgetisaMess”, BudgiT wrote.

This controversy comes on the heels of Senator Abdul Ningi’s allegations in March that the 2024 budget was padded with N3 trillion in the National Assembly.

