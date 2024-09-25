Navy Arrests Five For Crude Oil Theft In Lagos

Five suspects have reportedly been detained by Nigerian Navy forces at Forward Operating Base Lekki in relation to stolen crude oil that was loaded into a wooden boat.

This was revealed in a statement uploaded to social media on Tuesday.

The statement claimed that on Sunday, September 22, 2024, soldiers from Forward Operating Base Lekki intercepted a wooden boat near La Campagne Tropicana Beach in Ibeju Lekki based on reliable intelligence.

Advertisement

READ MORE: FCT Police Take Custody Of Suspect Who Took Woman To Abuja Hotel For Ritual

“The boat was ladened with a large but unspecified quantity of stolen crude oll.

“Five individuals were arrested in the process and are currently in custody for further investigations. Preliminary investigation revealed that the product was conveyed from Igbokoda axis in Ondo State to beach land around La Campagne Tropicana Beach at Ibeju-Lekki, to be loaded on trucks,” the statement said.