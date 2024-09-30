NDLEA Arrest Wanted Drug Trafficking Kingpin, Ex-Convict In Lagos, Ogun

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have arrested two suspected drug kingpins who were previously declared wanted.

It was gathered that the drug lords, identified as Ajiboye Samuel and Alhaji Bashir Talba, were arrested in separate locations in Ogun and Lagos states on September 25 and September 27, respectively.

This was contained in a statement released to the public on Sunday, by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi noted that Samuel, who is popularly known as ‘Na God’, was declared wanted after a raid on his warehouse in the Mushin area of Lagos, where a total of 1,101 kilograms of Ghana Loud was was seized.

The agency explained that Samuel had been evading arrest but was finally apprehended in a bank in Ogun State.

NDLEA said: “Operatives on Wednesday, September 25, arrested a wanted drug kingpin, Ajiboye Samuel (a.k.a Na God), after 12 months of evading arrest following the raid of his warehouse in Akala, Mushin area of Lagos, where a total of 1,101 kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, was recovered on September 4, 2023.

“The arrest of Samuel in a bank in Ogun State followed well-coordinated efforts by the agency’s Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigation, which traced 20 bank accounts linked to the suspect and blocked them.

“In like manner, the NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday, September 27, took into custody a wanted community leader and Sarkin Yamma of Badagry, Alhaji Bashir Talba, following the arrest of his two wives: Hauwa and Asma’u and son, Sadat, as well as the seizure of a total of 226.2kg cannabis at their homes in Badagry on September 18.”