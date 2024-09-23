NDLEA Arrests Suspect With Illegal Substances At Kano Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has detained one Okafor Anthony, a 38-year-old drug trafficker, at Mallam Aminu International Airport while attempting to board a Qatar Airlines aircraft to Iran via Doha.

Anthony was carrying 76 wraps of cocaine in his stomach.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, confirmed the arrest on Sunday, saying the narcotics suspect was captured last Sunday.

The statement read, “After three days in excretion observation, Okafor excreted 76 pellets of the ingested cocaine weighing 1.267kg.”

“Also in Kogi state, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Tuesday 17th September recovered 700,000 pills of exol-5 coming from Lagos for distribution in Kano and Kaduna, while a suspect Udemefuna Chibuike, 23, was arrested by operatives on Friday 20th September along Mokwa-Jebba road, Niger state, in possession of 49,000 tablets of tramadol, 20,000 tablets of diazepam, 100 ampoules of tramadol injection and 50 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.”

“Also, a total of 451 blocks of cannabis, weighing 213kg were intercepted along Azikiwe road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Wednesday 18th September, by NDLEA officers, who apprehended a suspect, Ogochukwu Paul, 33, conveying the consignment to a notorious drug haven in Borikiri.”