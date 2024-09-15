NDLEA Nabs Ibadan Based Businesswoman, Auto Dealer For Drug Trafficking In Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested two suspected drug dealers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos state.

The agency, stated that an Ibadan based businesswoman, Identified as Adewunmi Adebola Dorcas, and an auto parts dealer, Arinze Ora, was apprehended on Friday, over an attempt to export consignments of opioids and cocaine to London, United Kingdom, and Congo Brazzaville, respectively.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Femi Babafemi.

The statement partly reads: “NDLEA officers at the export shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday, 6th September 2024, intercepted a cargo bound for the United Kingdom.

“A thorough search of the consignment revealed 924 bottles of codeine-based syrup weighing 135.70kg and 5,250 tablets of Rohypnol hidden in cartons of foodstuffs.

“The freight agent, Owojori Olanrewaju Sunday, who presented the cargo for export, was promptly arrested.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Adewunmi Akeem Temitope, who claimed that his mother, 58-year-old Mrs Adewunmi Adebola Dorcas, sent the consignment from Ibadan for him to deliver to the agent.

“A follow-up operation on Saturday, 7th September, led to the arrest of Mrs Adewunmi in Ibadan, where she deals in foodstuffs and cargo export.

“In his statement, the agent Owojori confessed that he had been working for Mrs Adewunmi to export cargoes to the UK, adding that he was paid ₦2,411,000.00 for the job and ₦2.1 million for a similar consignment he handled for the businesswoman earlier.”