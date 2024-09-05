NEC Gives FCT, Four States Till September 9 To Submit State Police Report

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Wednesday, gave Kwara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) till September 9 to submit their reports on the creation of state police.

Acting Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, announced the deadline while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Lawal said the council would take appropriate decisions if the states failed to present their reports on September 9.

“An update on the establishment of state police was considered, and this was as a result of the security situation challenges that we have across the nation in north-east, north-central, south-west, south-east and south-south.

“Today, all the states were supposed to submit their reports for consideration of the NEC. Incidentally, four states couldn’t submit.

“NEC decided that those states must make their submissions on or before Monday, September 9th; otherwise, whatever decision NEC takes on the establishment of state police is binding on those states that refuse to make submissions.”

The Federal Government, had on February 15, set up a committee to explore the creation of state police in the country.