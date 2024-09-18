Nenadi Usman Still PDP Member – LP’s Abure Alleges



National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has accused Nenadi Esther Usman, recently appointed as Chairman of LP’s caretaker committee, of still being a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Obiora Ifoh, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abure’s camp expressed concern over Usman’s claim that party leaders’ intervention at a September 4 meeting prevented the Party from being deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ifoh dismissed Usman’s statement as “ludicrous” and “unsubstantiated,” asserting that the Labour Party is in good standing and fully compliant with legal requirements, thus not at risk of deregistration by INEC.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Nenadi Usman To Chair LP’s Caretaker Committee, Okafor Faction Kicks

He accused certain party leaders of exploiting INEC’s erroneous view that the current party executives’ tenure had expired. According to Ifoh, these leaders used this incorrect stance to undermine the LP’s leadership.

Ifoh also criticized the recent Umuahia meeting, labelling it unconstitutional and illegal, as the party’s constitution does not recognize stakeholder meetings as valid party organs.

“The group that elected Senator Nenadi Usman has no legitimate foundation and cannot be recognized by INEC or any law,” he added.

Furthermore, Ifoh pointed out that two courts have already confirmed Abure as the legitimate National Chairman, including a Federal High Court in Abuja led by Justice J.K. Omotosho, which validated the LP’s March 26, 2024 national convention.