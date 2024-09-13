NERC Sanctions Abuja Disco N1.69bn For Overcharging Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, has imposed a fine of N1.69bn on Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, for overbilling customers.

NERC explained that the sanction is based on the AEDC’s non-compliance with the commission’s previous order on capping estimated billing for electricity consumers.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was contained in a statement titled ‘Order NERC/2024/114’, issued by the commission on Friday in Abuja.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the fine is part of the commission’s September 2024 Supplementary Order, dated August 30 and signed by Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The statement reads: “The commission has approved the deduction of N1.69bn from AEDC’s annual operating expenditure as a penalty for non-compliance with the order on capping estimated bills.

READ MORE: NERC To Cut Back Power Sale To Togo, Benin, Niger At 6%

“Where AEDC fails to deliver on the committed level of service on a Band A feeder for consecutive two days, AEDC shall on the next day by 10am publish on its website an explanation of the reasons for the failure’

“AEDC shall make appropriate compensation to the affected customers in Band A feeders listed in Appendix 3 for failure to deliver up to 20 hours of average supply but more than 18 hours of average supply.”