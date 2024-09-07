Ngelale: ‘Television Face, Oyibo Accent Earned Him Appointment’ – Jaafar Jaafar

Jaafar Jaafar, Nigerian investigative journalist, has taken a swipe Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his leave of absence.

According to him, Ngelale is the first presidential spokesman whose television face and ‘Oyibo’ accent earned him the plum job.

Ngelale had announced his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from his official duties in a memo submitted to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday.

Reacting via X, Jaafar alleged that Tinubu brought Ngelale for cosmetic effect to smarten the “President’s geriatric outlook and guttural voice.”

He said: “Ajuri Ngelale is the first presidential spokesman whose television face and Oyibo accent — not PR or media expertise — earned him the plum job.

“Tinubu’s family brought him for cosmetic effect to smarten the president’s geriatric outlook and guttural voice. But soon afterwards, his inflated sense of importance and domineering attitude put him at odds with other powers around the President.”