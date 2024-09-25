Nicki Minaj Backs Wizkid For Grammy Award, Calls For Industry Reform

American rap icon Nicki Minaj has publicly endorsed Afrobeats superstar Wizkid for a Grammy award, praising his outstanding talent.

Minaj, who has expressed admiration for Wizkid, believes his chart-topping hit “Essence” featuring Tems deserves Grammy recognition.

In a recent interview shared on Instagram Tuesday, Minaj emphasized that “Essence” merits a Best Global Performance nomination due to its exceptional musical quality.

She noted that the song dominated Billboard’s international music charts upon its 2021 release, solidifying its impact.

Minaj suggested that the music industry needs its own Grammy board, arguing that Wizkid’s “Essence” was snubbed.

“We should have our own Grammy board because Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ deserved to win Best Global Music Performance,” she said.

