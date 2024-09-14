Niger Lawmaker, Joseph Haruna Dies After Short Illness

The member representing Munya Constituency in the Niger state House of Assembly, Joseph Haruna Sduzaof has died.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state’s lawmaker passed away on Friday evening, following a brief illness.

Sduzaof, who served as the Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Security and Intelligence, was said to be a prominent figure in the assembly.

Advertisement

The lawmaker’s death was contained in a statement released to the public on Friday, by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Niger State House of Assembly, Farouq Isah.

The statement reads: “The death occurred this evening Friday, 13th September 2024 after a brief illness.

“We pray that God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and give the family, leadership, members, and staff of Niger State House of Assembly, Constituents of Munya local government Area the fortitude to bear this loss.”

READ MORE: Mother Of Late Former President, Yar’adua Dies At 102

Also reacting to the report, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, expressed shock over the death of Hon Joseph.

The Speaker, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mallam Shamsudeen Lawal Binaira, described the demise of the lawmaker as a painful loss.

He said: “The news of the death of the lawmaker, who only last week attended a security meeting in the House of Assembly, came as a great shock.

“The late Duza, as he was popularly called during plenary by fellow members, offered quality representation of his Constituency regardless of party affiliation.

“He will not only be missed by his immediate family, his Constituency, and the state House of Assembly, but by the entire state. He was very passionate about security issues in his Constituency and the state in general.”