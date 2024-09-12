Niger: NAF Airstrikes Neutralise 28 Bandits, Foil Attack On DSS Facilities



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has thwarted an attack by terrorists on the Department of State Services (DSS) facilities in Niger State.

A counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the air force deployed Tucano jets after intelligence about the planned ambush by the suspected terrorists on the DSS assets in the Shiroro Local Government Area.

Makama said the airstrikes killed many bandits, noting that the two operatives of the DSS died during the shootout.

“The bodies of at least 28 bandits have been recovered, with many more scattered across the area.

“In addition to the human toll, several weapons and motorcycles used by the bandits have been recovered by security forces.

“Two DSS personnel paid the supreme price during a gun battle with the bandits,” the publication said on Wednesday.

There’s been no statement on the incident by NAF authorities.