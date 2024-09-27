Nigeria Army Nabs Top Wanted Boko Haram Logistics Supplier In Borno

Troops from the Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force have arrested a high-profile Boko Haram logistics courier, identified as Garba Buda, in Guzamala, Borno State.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old suspect, who had been on the MNJTF’s wanted list for an extended period, was instrumental in supplying essential need to the terrorist group.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, by the Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed that some items, such as, gas lighter, pocket mirror, comb, cap, and wristwatch, were recovered from Buda.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “Garba Buda’s arrest deals a significant blow to Boko Haram’s operations in the Lake Chad region. He facilitated supply movements between Monguno and Southern Tumbus.”

READ MORE: Zamfara Police Nab NSCDC Officer For Allegedly Supplying Dangerous Weapons, Drugs To Terrorists

Meanwhile, in a related development, MNJTF troops added that it carried out a raid on a Boko Haram/ISWAP enclave in Kukawa Local Government Area in Borno State, disrupting the terrorists’ operations in the area.

The military noted that the terrorists fled upon the troops’ arrival, leaving behind their logistics, which were subsequently destroyed.

The statement added: “These successful operations represent a significant step forward in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, demonstrating the commitment of security forces to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure the safety of the local population.”