Nigerian Army Cracks Down On Taraba Crime Syndicate

Security forces from the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have successfully disrupted a notorious criminal network.

They are Behind various violent acts and insecurity issues in Taraba State’s Karim-Lamido Local Government Council.

Captain Oni Olubodunde, acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, told journalists on Wednesday that the operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

According to the statement: “Acting on credible intelligence, troops conducted a well-coordinated operation targeting the criminal syndicate, which has been linked to a series of violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal arms dealing.

“The swift and precise actions of the gallant troops of the brigade resulted in the apprehension of a key member of the gang known as ‘Malam Ali Tambaya’ in Wanzani village of Karim Lamido council .”

An AK-47 rifle and 42 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were among the items seized from the suspects during the operation.

During the preliminary investigation, Ali Tambaya reportedly confessed to purchasing the firearm from Alhaji Dandi for N500,000 roughly five years ago, as well as ammo for N1,000 each.

He further alleged that Alhaji Kiwo gave him 38 of the 42 bullets for safekeeping.

“Troops immediately went after the other suspects and apprehended Alhaji Dandi while effort is ongoing to track and arrest Alhaji Kiwo,” the statement read.

Brigadier Kingsley Uwa, the brigade commander, praised the troops’ valiant efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating criminal groups in Taraba State.

He urged the public to continue providing security forces with timely and correct information, as military-civilian collaboration is critical to ensuring long-term stability.