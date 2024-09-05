Nigerian Navy Seizes Boats, Nabs Six Over Illegal Refining In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has reported significant achievements in its fight against crude oil theft, under Operation DELTA SANITY, in the Niger Delta region.

In a Wednesday statement, the Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, detailed recent operations, including the seizure of seven large Cotonou and two fibre boats on 29 August, operated by armed oil thieves at an illegal loading point in Nembe, Bayelsa State.

No fewer than six suspected oil thieves were arrested by the operatives in the State.

The suspects were arrested with 109 sacks of illegally refined petroleum products, four fibre boats and two wooden boats along Ogboinbiri-Kasama-Azama-Isoni of the state.

He said, “From Thursday 29 August to Monday 2 September 2024, Nigerian Navy Units under the auspices of Operation DELTA SANITY recorded significant successes against Crude Oil Theft and destroyed Illegal Refining Sites in the Niger Delta. Some of the successes recorded within the five-day period were as follows:

“On 29 August, 7 large Cotonou and 2 fibre boats operated by heavily armed oil thieves loading crude oil from an illegal loading point around Botokiri axis of Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State were seized.

“On 31 August, 6 suspected crude oil thieves with 109 sacks of illegally refined petroleum products, 4 fibre boats and 2 wooden boats were arrested and seized along Ogboinbiri-Kasama-Azama-Isoni of Bayelsa State.

“On 1 September, 2 wooden boats and 328 sacks of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil were seized at Otuogori community river bank in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“On 2 September, 35 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in a wooden boat were seized at Gbaraun area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.”

Adams-Aliu said the success recorded during the operations was a testament to the service’s commitment to curbing oil theft in the country.

He said, “These successes indicate the effectiveness of Operation DELTA SANITY, and the resolve of the Nigerian Navy to sustain current efforts to rid Nigeria’s maritime environment of the menace of crude oil theft and enhance crude oil production.”