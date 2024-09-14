Nigerian Sentenced To Death For Drug Trafficking In Indonesia Set Free

Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says Indonesia has freed a Nigerian was sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dabiri-Erewa identified the Nigerian as Emmanuel Ihejirika, who had spent several years in prison.

According to her, Ihejirika regained his freedom after his case was taken up pro-bono by Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, a Nigerian lawyer based in Washington, DC.

The NiDCOM boss said Ogebe took the case up to the Indonesian Supreme Court, which granted Ihejirika freedom.

“Several years back, a delegation from Nigeria, headed by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ojo Madueke, which included Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, then a member of the House of Representatives, and former Chairman NDLEA, Mr. Ipinmosho, among others, had visited an Indonesian prison to plead for clemency for 21 Nigerians on death row convicted for drug trafficking. Four of them have been executed along with an Indonesian and British citizen.

“A Nigerian lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, based in the USA, had later approached Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her intervention and offered pro bono services for Ihejirika, whose case appeared to be one of mistaken identity, and offered to follow the case through.

“He succeeded, as he took the case up to the Supreme Court, and Ihejirika was finally let off the hook in December,” the statement read

While stating that the penalty for drug trafficking in Indonesia is death, she advised Nigerians to stay away from crime.

She also commended the lawyer for his selflessness and kindness for the pro bono services, and Patricia Alechenu, the Nigerian Charge D’Affaires in Indonesia, for her “unwavering support.”