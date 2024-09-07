Nigerians May Buy Petrol For N5,000 Per Litre Under Tinubu – NLC



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigerians to brace up for more increase in price of petrol under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The union posited Nigerians may find themselves buying petrol for N5,000 per litre.

Benson Upah, spokesman of the NLC, stated this in an interview with Daily Trust on Saturday.

Speaking on the recent hike in fuel pump price, Upah said the Tinubu government reneged on the agreement the NLC had with it.

According to Upah, subsidy was never restored as claimed by the Federal Government.

He said: “Subsidy was never restored at any point in time as they claimed.

“So, what will inform moving the pump price of PMS from N650 to N1,500 or N2,000?

“I want to tell you something, what this signals is that Nigerians have not seen the end yet, we may end up paying nothing less than N5,000 per liter for fuel in this country. We hope not to get there but if we get there, the decision will be left to Nigerians.”