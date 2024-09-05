Nigerians Must Not Wait Until Planned FearlessInOctober To Protest Against Tinubu – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of African Action Congress, says Nigerians must not wait till October 1, 2024 to protest against the present administration.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is hurting Nigerians, hence citizens can revolt at any time they want.

Advertisement

In a post via X on Wednesday, he wrote: “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please let’s reiterate that nobody needs to wait for October 1, 2024, for #FearlessInOctober; the Tinubu regime is continuing to hurt the people of Nigeria without ceasing.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Bought Private Jet While Nigerians Are Suffering – Sowore

“Nigerians are at liberty to revolt at any time of their choosing! #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #RevolutionNow.”

Sowore had called for a second leg of the EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest on October 1st.

The second lapse of the protest is tagged: FealessInOctober, in which Nigerians are expected to vent out their frustrations against the Federal Government amid the prevailing economic situation in the country.