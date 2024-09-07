‘Nigeria’s Existence As Country, A Mistake’ – Actress Laura Adebisi

Laura Lake Adebisi, a British-Nigerian actress, has expressed her opinion that Nigeria’s existence as a unified country is a mistake.

She attributed this to the fundamental ideological differences between the North and South, which she believes are insurmountable.

In a viral video shared on Instagram Friday, Adebisi criticized the British government for its role in shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

She argued that the British deliberately prevented the Eastern region’s secession and the formation of Biafra, in order to maintain control over Nigeria’s resources.

According to Adebisi, the British government’s interference has left a lasting legacy, with Nigeria’s borders and shape still bearing the hallmarks of colonialism.

Adebisi said, “The footprints of colonialism are over Nigeria. Nigeria should have never been a country! The difference in ideology from the northern side to the southern side is insane.

“When the Eastern side tried to secede and form Biafra, the ex-colonialists [Britain] were like, no, we don’t want that. So they instead empower Nigeria to crush that country.

“They were like, we want you guys to stay like this so we can continue to pillage and take all of your resources.

“So the footprints of colonialism are still all over Nigeria. It’s in the shape of the country. It’s on the map.”

