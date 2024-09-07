Nine In Police Custody For Various Crimes In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has announced that nine individuals have been apprehended for various crimes in the state.

ASP Abdullahi Buhari, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made the announcement during a news conference in Gombe on Friday.

At the conference, Buhari, speaking on behalf of Commissioner of Police Hayatu Usman, stated that the accused had committed armed robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and assistance in concealment.

“Exhibits recovered included two laptops, 26 mobile phones, three power banks, three torchlights, one rechargeable hand fan, four pairs of women’s sandals and five ATM cards,” he said.

According to him, the suspects were also found in possession of N224,700, one charm, and three cutlasses.

According to the command’s spokesman, some of the accused were responsible for stealing the Nigerian Christian Fellowship Corper Lodge in Billiri as well as the house of the state’s immediate former Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr Muhammad Gettado.

He claimed that during the investigation, the suspects admitted to committing the alleged crimes and would shortly be charged in court.

ASP Buhari reported that five individuals were at large in connection with the crimes, and that the police were tracking them down.

Buhari reminded people of the state that the command is committed to protecting lives and property in the state.