NNPCL: No Point Celebrating When Dangote Petrol Price Is Higher Than Imported Ones – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says it is ridiculous for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to sell petrol loaded from Dangote Refinery higher than imported ones.

John Kekeocha IPMAN’s National Welfare Officer, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday.

“If NNPC can sell Dangote products higher than the imported products, then it doesn’t make sense. What is the celebration we are having all these while then?” he queried.

The NNPCL began loading the first batch of petrol from the Dangote Refinery on Sunday.

The company stated that it got the petrol at N898 per litre from the private refinery.

Prior to the lifting of petrol, NNPCL retail outlets in Lagos sell petrol for around N855.

Now, a litre of Dangote petrol will sell for N950 per litre in Lagos and N1,019 in Borno State.