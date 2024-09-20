No Regret Saying Edo Guber Is Do Or Die Affair – Obaseki Insists, Alleges Police Bias For APC

Outgoing Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has insisted that he has no regret for vowing that the September 21 gubernatorial election in the state is a do-or-die affair.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Obaseki, recently made the statement, which has attracted heavy criticisms, mostly from members of the opposition party.

Some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, have also called the security agencies to arrest the Governor over his word.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Obaseki, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday maintained that the election is a do or die affair because Edo people will be doomed if the APC takes over the state.

READ MORE: Edo Governorship Poll Is Do Or Die – Gov Obaseki, Says No Room For Illiterate To Govern His People

The Governor said: “It’s a do-or-die affair because if they do, we die, the level of impunity, the level of recklessness we see in the opposition party if they take over Edo state, is finished, that is the end.”

Expressing his lack of confidence in the police before the election and accusing them of bias, the governor said, “If you see the evidence of what they have done, the blatant way they have gone about it. It is like they forget that the police are being funded by taxpayers’ money, Nigerians taxpayers’ money. They should just be a bit more professional and unbiased.”