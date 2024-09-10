Nobody Ate Anybody’s Money – DJ Neptune Clears Air On Laycon Royalty Dispute

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Neptune has refuted claims of defrauding Laycon, Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, over unpaid royalties for their collaborative song “Nobody Icons” Remix.

Laycon had recently accused DJ Neptune of not paying him a dime from the song’s release four years ago.

In a recent appearance on the “Zero Conditions” podcast shared on X Monday, DJ Neptune clarified that no one had been cheated out of their money.

Advertisement

He explained that the music business involves deals with distribution companies or labels, which provide advanced marketing money to promote the music. This money needs to be recouped as a return on investment.

DJ Neptune stated that Laycon’s issue was with the documentation, and that Laycon had reached out to him about it.

He claimed to have referred the matter to his legal team and even asked Laycon for his lawyer’s contact information. DJ Neptune emphasized that he is a creative person, not a legal expert, and had entrusted the matter to his legal team.

READ MORE: Omotola Jalade Opens Up About Her Hiatus From Acting

He expressed disappointment that Laycon had taken to social media to call him out, making it seem like he had been defrauded.

DJ Neptune said: “Laycon is my brother regardless. Let me just establish here that nobody ate anybody’s money. I want to believe that you’ve knowledge of the music business. When you’ve a deal with a distro company or a label and you’re being given advanced marketing money to push the music, the video or whatnot. They’ve to recoup. It’s a return on investment.

“So that’s where we are with ‘Nobody Icons’ Remix’. What Laycon is fighting for is the documentation. In all fairness to him, he reached out to me. So it wasn’t like anyone was cheating anyone. When Laycon reached out to me, I referred to my legal team. I even asked him for his lawyer’s contact which he sent to me and I forwarded it to them.

“I’m not a legal personnel. I’m a creative. I have to perform and take care of my family. So I’ve put this in the hands of people that will handle it. And then there was a conversation that was ongoing [between our lawyers]. So I guess, maybe my own fault was not going back to find out what was going on. But a certain percentage was proposed to Laycon’s team and they kicked back at it. And the conversation was just there.”

Watch him speak below…