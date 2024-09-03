Nollywood Actress Biodun Okeowo Verifies Priscilla Ojo’s Engagement

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, also known as Omoborty, has confirmed the engagement of her colleague’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to her Tanzanian boyfriend.

This confirmation came after Priscilla shared photos from a traditional wedding photoshoot and Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla’s mother, warmly welcomed her fiancé, Jux, a Tanzanian singer, to Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Omoborty shared photos of the beautiful bride-to-be and congratulated Iyabo Ojo on this significant milestone.

She expressed her joy and wished the couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and blessings.

“I woke up to this beautiful news. 💃💃💃 A win for one is a win for all. @iyaboojofespris Congratulations on this beautiful milestone! 💍

Watching our daughter step into this new chapter is truly heartwarming. May this engagement be the beginning of a lifetime filled with love, joy, and countless blessings. Wishing the soon-to-be couple a journey full of shared dreams and endless happiness. Ku orire my darling @its.priscy,” she wrote.

The bride’s mother acknowledged the post with a response, “Blessings ❤️❤️.”

