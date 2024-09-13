Nollywood Mourns As Actor Big Larry Passes Away

Tragedy has struck the Nollywood industry once again, as the sudden passing of talented actor Big Larry sends shockwaves through the film community.

This heartbreaking loss comes just after the industry was still reeling from the tragic death of actress Sharon Okpamen due to childbirth complications.

Film producer Stanley Ontop announced Big Larry’s unexpected passing on Instagram on Thursday, leaving fans stunned and searching for answers.

While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, Ontop paid tribute to Big Larry’s significant contributions to Nollywood.”

His post read, “Breaking news: Nollywood actor Big Larry has just passed away. What caused his demise is yet to be known. May your soul rest in peace, Big Larry❤️😭. Nollywood, Asaba mourns❤️😭”.

