Northern Group Accuses Tinubu Of Nepotism, Says South West Dominates Key Posts In Security Agencies

The Northern Elders Forum has criticized President Bola Tinubu over what it describes as dominance of the South-West in recent appointments of heads of key security agencies.

NEF’s claim is coming, following the appointment of Adeola Ajayi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services and the swearing-in of Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement released on Saturday, expressed concern that these appointments continue a trend of favoring individuals from the South-West region.

NEF, called for more inclusivity in government positions, warning that continued sectional favoritism could undermine the foundation of solidarity essential for maintaining a cohesive and diverse society.

Suleiman said: “The foundation of Nigeria’s political framework rests on the idea of inclusivity and mutual respect among its multi-ethnic populace.

“With over 250 ethnic groups, the essence of nation-building in Nigeria hinges on ensuring that every region feels represented and valued within the national discourse.

“The continuous appointment of Southwesterners to key government positions has led to frustrations among other regions, particularly the North, South-East, and South-South.

“This perceived imbalance is not merely a matter of political representation; it strikes at the core of Nigeria’s social fabric. When one section of the country feels marginalised or systematically ignored, it breeds discontent and can exacerbate regional tensions, ultimately threatening the country’s stability.”

“It’s disappointing and calls for a more balanced approach that accommodates all regions equally. I emphasise the need for appointing qualified candidates based on competence rather than regional affiliation.

“This sentiment aligns with the broader calls from various sectors of society for transparency and accountability in government appointments, fostering an environment where meritocracy prevails.”