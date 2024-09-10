NSCDC Arrests 13 Suspects For Vandalising Key National Assets In Abuja

An estimated N5 million worth of damage has been perpetrated by vandals to Abuja’s public infrastructure, according to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday, following the arrest of 13 individuals suspected of vandalising key national assets.

The individuals were apprehended between Saturday and Monday and were involved in the destruction of street light cables, billboards, armoured electrical cables, and iron rods across the capital.

“We have 13 suspects arrested in different parts of the FCT between Saturday, September 7, 2024, and Monday, September 9, 2024.

“Following intense surveillance and patrol as well tip-off, the intelligence personnel working with the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department combed various parts of the city and arrested the 13 suspects,” the commandant said.

The items targeted are valued at approximately N5m, according to the NSCDC.

Odumosu noted, “The economic value of the vandalised infrastructure is estimated at N5m only.”

Major spots targeted by the vandals included the Kukwaba Railways overhead bridge and Nnamdi Azikiwe Way.

The command also recovered a variety of stolen items from the suspects, including motorcycles, shovels, armoured cables, billboards, and iron rods.

Odumosu stated that the NSCDC would step up its efforts to protect the city’s assets and warned criminals to stop their actions or face the full force of the law.

He went on to say that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would face prosecution.

He also stated that attempts were being undertaken to identify and capture buyers involved in the resale of stolen items.

“The selling points of these items are already known and the buyers will soon be apprehended. At the end of all investigations, the suspect will be charged in court so that justice will take its course.

“Once again, I want to warn every criminally-minded person residing in the FCT to do themselves some good and either desist from acts of criminality or relocate from Abuja as we will leave no stone unturned to fish them out and ensure they are brought to book,” he added.