NSCDC Arrests Man For Tying Up Girlfriend In Abuja Hotel For Alleged Money Ritual

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) agents have detained a suspected internet scammer who confined a young woman in Abuja for money rituals, according to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Thursday night that the police are still waiting for the NSCDC to hand over the suspect to the command.

It should be noted that a video clip capturing a young lady confined in a room with her legs tied emerged on social media on Thursday.

Her partner allegedly confined her at the Top View Hotel in Wuse, Abuja, for a money ritual.

According to the PPRO, “Findings revealed that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken the suspect into custody and are yet to hand over to the police for diligent investigation.

“The FCT Police Command, for all intents and purposes, awaits the NSCDC to hand over all parties for the commencement of diligent and discreet investigation.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course.”