NSCDC Arrests Teenage Housewife For Killing Stepson In Benue

A 17-year-old housewife, identified as Nguemo Ikyowe, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, for allegedly killing her stepson, Vanen Ikyowe.

It was gathered that Mrs. Nguemo was apprehended on September 12, 2024, in Ginde village, located at Guma Local government of the state.

Parading the suspect at the Command’s headquarters in Makurdi on Thursday, the State Commandant, Larai Bitrus stated that the housewife was arrested for a case of culpable homicide.

Advertisement

Bitrus added that the Command received a distress call from members of the public that the suspect had murdered a three year old boy and dumped his corpse in a river.

READ MORE: Suspected Herders Kill Six, Loot Properties In Benue Communities

She said: “Our men stationed at Ginde Village swiftly moved to the scene and arrested the suspect who later confessed to the crimes during interrogation.

“The suspect led their officers who conducted a search and discovered the lifeless body of the boy and deposited it at a mortuary in Ginde Village.

“The crime is against the state and so, she will be hand over to the Nigerian Police Force for possible prosecution after their investigation.”