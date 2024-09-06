NSCDC Detains Three Suspects Over Alleged Repeated Defilement Of Minor In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command has taken three suspects into custody.

They are accused of defiling a 12-year-old girl in Offa, Offa Local Government Area.

The suspects were named as Adeleke Oke ‘M’ (81), Sikiru Lawal ‘M’ (37) and Moshood Suleiman Ayinde ‘M’ (37), according to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Ayoola Michael Shola, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The culprits were caught on Sunday, September 1, 2024, following a report submitted by the victim’s father at the NSCDC Offa Division.

The case has been forwarded to the command’s Gender Unit for further examination.

According to the statement, “preliminary investigation revealed that the three suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor on different occasions and threatened her not to open up to anyone about the illicit acts”.

“A detailed medical examination confirmed that the victim’s hymen was ruptured and provided clear evidence of repeated sexual penetration.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court for onward prosecution,” the statement added.

Dr. Umar Mohammed, the State Commandant, condemned the heinous conduct and urged the people of the state to join the command’s efforts to battle defilement, rape, and other sexual offences.