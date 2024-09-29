NSCDC Dismisses Officer For Supplying Guns, Drugs To Bandits In Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Zamfara Command, has dismissed one of its officers, Maikano Sarkin-Tasha for allegedly collaborating with terrorists.

Recall that that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the suspect, who was arrested by Nigeria Army on Friday, confessed to be supplying hard drugs and ammunition to Bandits in the state.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, the Zamfara State Commandant of the Corps, Sani Mustapha, in a press conference, at the command headquarters, in Gusau, condemned the alleged barbaric behavior of the suspect.

Mustapha said the command was shocked by the news of the arrest of its officer, allegedly supplying ammunition and hard drugs to bandits in Zamfara.

He said: “According to our preliminary findings, the officer was arrested at a checkpoint, between Damba and Sabon Gida axis, while on transit to his hometown, Mada village of Gusau Local Government Area.

“He was allegedly found with some elements suspected to be cannabis and other hard drugs in possession.

”Other items found on him were three armour of G3 rifles and one armour of anti-rocket launcher.

“I wish to state that the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, who also received the news with shock and disappointment has condemned the alleged barbaric behaviour of the officer.

“He has directed me to take necessary administrative actions, including immediate dismissal of the personnel from the Corps’ nominal roll.”

“It does not represent or reflect the image or character of officers and men of the Zamfara command or the Corps, nationwide.

“In the spirit of inter-agency relationship and synergy, I will interface with the Commissioner of Police for further necessary actions.

“This is with the view to transferring the officer to the corps’ national headquarters, Abuja, for internal disciplinary action and prosecution.”