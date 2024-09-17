NSCDC Nabs Baby Factory Operator In Abia



The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested one Nnanna Michael, 64, in connection with the operation of illegal baby factories and child trafficking in Aba.

During the raid which took place at Abanafo Street, Ariaria, two women identified as Doris Nelson, 23, from Gombe State and Ugochukwu Winner, 21, from Isinweke, lhitte Uboma in Imo State, were rescued from Michael’s residence.

Investigation revealed that Nelson, who gave birth on Monday, September 9, 2024, sold her baby the following day to a yet-to-be-identified buyer, while Winner is currently seven months pregnant and was being held under similar circumstances.

Advertisement

Usman Alfadarai, the State commandant, while briefing and parading the suspect before newsmen on Monday, said, “In his confessional statement, Michael, a father of four and a former worker at a motherless home, admitted to harbouring pregnant women, taking care of them until delivery, and then selling their babies.

“Michael revealed that Doris Nelson was introduced to him by a contact from Abuja named Miracle, who brought her to his residence in Aba. After giving birth to a baby girl, Michael sold the baby for N1.1 million, promising Doris N500,000, of which she had already received N100,000.

“Further investigations revealed that Winner was introduced to Michael by Evangelist First Samuel, who resides in Aba but is now at large. The agreement was for Michael to purchase the baby after delivery and sell it to his potential buyers.

READ ALSO: Four Occupants Injured As Building Collapses In Plateau

“Preliminary investigations further reveal that Michael has been in this illicit business for a long time, where he has been leveraging on his contacts from his previous work experience at a motherless home to find both buyers and sellers. Michael admitted to selling one baby last year and two babies this year before his arrest”.

The commandant noted that upon the conclusion of investigation, the case will be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, which is statutorily empowered to prosecute these offences.

According to him, Michael, a native of Obinkita Arochukwu, is living in a rented apartment and the landlord claimed ignorant of what Michael was doing.

“On this note, we would like to make it very clear, that the NSCDC Abia State Command is committed to uncovering all individuals involved in this syndicated operation and we will continue to pursue Mr. Michael’s accomplices as we remain resolute in bringing all the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice and ensuring we put an end to such practices”, he said.

He called on parents to take responsibility for the proper upbringing of their children, as this case showcases the failure of some families in safeguarding their children from such criminal elements.

“We equally urge members of the general public to be vigilant and provide us with credible intelligence of any suspicious activities within their surroundings,” he urged.

Confessing to the crime, Nnanna said, “I was keeping some girls in my house for their health and one is pregnant, so that after the birth, I will sell the baby. I have regretted this as it is not a good job to do.”

Nelson from Gombe state, who lives in Abuja as a Baker, said “When I was pregnant, I went to someone who directed me to Aba”, adding that her parents do not know about her pregnancy.

Miss Winner, from Isinweke, lhitte Uboma in Imo State, whk said she lives at Ariaria Junction, Aba, said the mother of her classmate linked her up with the suspect.