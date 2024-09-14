NSCDC Nabs Man With Stolen School Items In Osun

Officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State Command have detained 24-year-old Akeem Sulaiman on suspicion of vandalising Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School in Iwo.

According to a statement issued by the Command spokesperson, Adeleke Kehinde, on Friday, Sulaiman, a resident of No. 23 Aladorun Compound, Iwo, was detained by NSCDC officers in Iwo on Sunday, September 7, 2024, around 11:15 a.m.

Adaralewa stated that the culprit was apprehended while carrying stolen goods to metal scrap merchants.

Adaralewa claimed that the suspect was found in possession of 13 new stainless steel hand-washing basins, a pumping machine monitoring box, communication wires, three stainless trays, and four hand shovels.

“Discreet investigations revealed that the suspect was a former laborer employed by the building contractor during the school’s construction.

“He has been stealing from various buildings under construction for six years, selling the items to metal scrap buyers.”

Commandant Adaralewa declared that Sulaiman’s acts violated Section 451 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Law of Osun State, Nigeria.

He said, “This law makes it an offense to willfully and unlawfully destroy or damage property.”

The Commandant warned metal scrap sellers in the state not to purchase stolen goods, stating that the suspect will face the full force of the law as a deterrence to those who destroy government property.

He further stated that those found guilty would be dealt with according to the law.