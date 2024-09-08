NSCDC Nabs Suspected Vandal Of High-Tension Electric Cables In Katsina

A 60-year-old man, Hassan Abdullahi, has been apprehended in Katsina for allegedly stealing and damaging high-tension electrical wire.

The culprit was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Katsina State Command.

DSP Buhari Hamisu, the command’s spokesman, told reporters this while parading the suspect in Katsina on Saturday.

According to him, NSCDC personnel from the Funtua Division apprehended the suspect.

“The special Anti-vandal patrol team attached to Funtua division, successfully apprehended the suspect, of Lasanawa village in Maska, Funtua Local Government Areas.

“The suspect was later handed to the state command headquarters for further investigation.

“Abubakar is a suspected vandal of high tension electric cables belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and theft.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crimes and revealed that on Aug. 28, 2024, he went to the outskirts of the village, climbed high-tension electric poles and vandalised the wires.

“He also disclosed that he removed different items, packed some of the items in bags and headed to scrap dealers at Funtua town,” he said.

According to Hamisu, further investigation revealed that the suspect met with two scrap dealers in Funtua town who refused to buy the items from him.

He stated that the exhibits recovered from the suspect included angle iron, channel iron, pension clamp, strap, isolator handle, and scattered disc insulator.

According to Hamisu, other exhibits included adapter sockets, bolts and nuts, J-huck, spindles, electric aluminium conductors, spanners, pinches, and iron rods.

He added that after the inquiry was completed, the suspect would be tried and prosecuted in a competent court.

The NSCDC spokesman urged the residents of the state to follow the norms and regulations.

He stated that the command would not back down in its efforts to uncover the operations of vandals, economic saboteurs, and other criminals in the state.