NSCDC Nabs Three Teenagers For Allegedly Setting House Ablaze After Stealing Foodstuffs In Kwara

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, in Kwara State, have arrested three teenagers for allegedly stealing foodstuffs and setting a house ablaze in the Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at No. 59 Afenifere Community, Onireke, in the Ilorin South Local Government Area, happened around 12 noon on Wednesday.

One of the teenagers, identified as Olawumi Olamide, 18, revealed during interrogation that another member of the gang, known as Isiaka, was involved.

Also reacting to the incident, in a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that officers of the fire brigade, responded swiftly at the residence.

He said: “Upon arriving at the scene, the fire officers found a three-bedroom bungalow engulfed in flames. The gallant officers immediately began extinguishing the fire and managed to bring it under control within 25 minutes.

“Despite their efforts, two rooms were completely ravaged by the inferno, with items such as a mattress, valuable documents, a plasma TV, and clothing completely destroyed.

“Investigations revealed that the fire was an act of arson committed by a gang of thieves who had stolen foodstuffs, groceries, and clothing.

“After being discovered by residents and community members, the gang set the house on fire in a desperate attempt to escape.

“One member of the three-person gang, 18-year-old Olawumi Ayomide, was apprehended by the community.

“During his capture, Ayomide stabbed a man twice before being handed over to the community chairman, Mr. Azeez Jamiu, who subsequently turned the suspect over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Tanke Division.”