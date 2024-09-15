NSCDC Rescues 12-Year-Old Girl From Two-Year Confinement, Torture By Father, Stepmother Over Alleged Witchcraft

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command has rescued a 12-year-old girl, Bright Sunday, from a dilapidated building in Ikot Ukporo Idoro village, Ibiono Ibom local government area.

She had been locked up and tortured by her father for two years.

On Saturday, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, told reporters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital, that the victim’s father, Ndifreke Sunday – 38 years old, and stepmother, Victory Sunday – 28 years old, accused her of witchcraft.

He stated that the suspects’ rescue and subsequent arrest were in response to a complaint from the Ministry of Justice.

In accordance with Section 10 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law 2020, he continued, the victim’s father and stepmother were taken into custody for allegations of child abuse and deprivation.

The statement in parts, “The arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Ikot Ukporo Idoro Village in Ibiono Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom State, following a complaint received from the Ministry of Justice about the suspect subjecting his daughter to inhumane treatment.

“The suspects admitted to locking up the child because she confessed to being a witch and responsible for his afflictions.”

The victim described her ordeal, saying she was locked up in a shabby room, refused food and bathing, and subjected to constant beatings from her stepmother.

The victim went on to say that she was fed once every two days, bathed no more than twice a month, and was refused schooling.

The state commandant decried the young girl’s treatment, calling it as brutal, insensitive, and terrible.

He cautioned parents not to commit such activities under any pretence since the authorities would not stop apprehending perpetrators.

The commandant said the girl has been handed over to Gender-Based Violence Shelter Home for care and rehabilitation, while the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.