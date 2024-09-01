Obaseki’s Wife Childless – Oshiomole Shades Edo First Lady For Saying Okpebolo Has No Wife

Former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has slammed the First Lady of the State, Betsy Obaseki, for saying only the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has a wife among the candidates of the State election.

During the PDP’s campaign flag-off at the Ubiaja Township Stadium in Esan South-East Local Government Area, Obaseki introduced Ighodalo’s wife, Ifeyinwa, to the crowd, emphasising the importance of having a woman in the Government House.

She said, “Let us vote for the best candidate in this coming election, and I want to introduce the wife. Incidentally, among all the candidates, only one has a wife, and it’s our own party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo. Only he has a wife. This is the wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo.

“Edo women, know that only one candidate has a wife. Better things come to women when there’s a woman in the Government House. All women in Edo, regardless of party, should see the candidate who has a wife. They will take us higher.”

Oshiomhole, however, faulted the comment while speaking to newsmen as seen in a video on X.

He stated that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Monday Okpebholo, has children in whom he has invested their education, adding that their mother joined them at recent campaigns.

“I was shocked yesterday when I heard the First Lady, Mrs Obaseki saying our candidate has no wife, because here’s a woman who has no child, between him and Obaseki, they have no child, they are childless.

“They’re even not ready to adopt. I mean I don’t blame anybody if you don’t have a child. But people who have love for children, they go to motherless homes and adopt children. They have not adopted, they are both in their sixties. So you’re married with, I don’t know whether it’s a contract or whatever it is but they have no child.

“Our candidate not only has children; he has invested in the education of those children. The first one that spoke is a lawyer, the second one is a medical doctor, and they addressed the crowd in Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North; and their mother was there,” he said.