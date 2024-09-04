Obi Appoints Tanko As National Coordinator Of Obidient Movement

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has appointed Yunusa Tanko as Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

Before this appointment, Tanko served as the spokesperson for Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, and the media director for the now-defunct Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The activist-turned-politician, was the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in 2015 before becoming the presidential candidate for the National Conscience Party in 2019.

Obi explained via a Tuesday statement that Tanko’s selection resulted from a consensus decision to zone the position to the northern part of Nigeria.

He highlighted Tanko’s leadership qualities and track record as key factors in the appointment.

His words: “Last week, I held an X Space to announce the start of a series of engagements that will help establish this structure. To drive this process, I set up a team to manage these conversations. This team was tasked with holding a series of consultations and engagements.

“Moving forward, it is crucial to have leadership in place to support this building process. After extensive consultations within the movement and reviewing feedback from Obidients through the ideas submitted, there is a consensus that the position of national coordinator should go to the North.

“From the nominations submitted by key stakeholders in the movement and shared with the engagement team, Dr. Tanko Yunusa emerged as the most nominated candidate for this role.”

Obi clarified that all positions filled at this stage are interim until the structure is fully developed.

“Remember, we have over one million leadership positions to fill as we work to build a Nigeria that works for everyone. Please be thoughtful in your nominations to help us onboard people with the competence, character, and capacity to lead,” he added.