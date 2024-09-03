Officer Dead As Gunmen Attack, Bomb Police Headquarters In Anambra

Some gunmen, suspected to be hoodlums have attacked the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the assailants, launched the assault in the early hours of Tuesday, throwing explosives at the police facility, setting some of the offices on fire.

In a statement made by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the gunmen started shooting sporadically in an attempt to gain entrance to the police station.

He added that a police corporal who was fatally wounded died, while the fire was put off with the help of other police officers on duty and the joint security responding team.

The statement reads: “The Police-led Joint Security Force, comprising the Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and other security agencies, is currently conducting a joint operation in Oba and surrounding areas following the attack early today, 3/9/2024, on the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters and Oba Civic Centre.

“The suspected armed secessionist group began shooting sporadically to gain entry to the Police Station and threw petrol bombs at the facility, causing fires in some offices and the Oba Civic Centre.

“Unfortunately, a police corporal who was fatally injured has paid the supreme price. The fire was extinguished with the assistance of other police officers on duty and the Joint Security responding team.”