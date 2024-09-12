Ogun Approves Two Days Off For Civil Servants



Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved two days off duty per week for civil servants in the State.

Grade Levels 01 to14 will take two days off, while officers on Grade Levels 15 to 17 will maintain one day off per week.

This was stated by the State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, on Wednesday.

He said, “The gesture is aimed at further easing the burden on workers who now face greater challenges commuting to work. It is expected to provide substantial relief while enhancing service delivery through a more motivated and energised workforce.”

He emphasised Governor Abiodun’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

Onasanya urged all accounting officers to implement the policy in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies without compromising service delivery.

He added that Governor Abiodun had introduced the one-day-off work policy in July 2023 for all grade levels.

Onasanya said the current extension to two days off for GL 01-14 is intended to further reduce financial strain and boost productivity.

This is coming after price of petrol soared across fuel stations in the country thereby skyrocketing the cost of transport.