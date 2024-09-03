Ogun: Body Of Kidnapped 16-Year-Old Girl Found After Ransom Payment

Habeebah Akinsanya, 16, was found dead on Sunday, just a day after her father paid a million naira ransom to her abductors in Ogun State.

The student of Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, was abducted on Friday in the Mile 6 area of Obafemi-Owode Local Government.

Advertisement

Her father, Aremu Akinsanya, a member of the So-Safe Corps, reported the kidnapping to the Kemta Police Station.

The kidnappers later contacted him, demanding a ransom, which he paid through an Opay account.

He was instructed to retrieve his daughter from a location near Obasa, but on arrival, he found her mutilated body, covered in soldier ants, with multiple machete wounds.

According to a source, the kidnappers contacted the father again on Sunday, demanding a second ransom.

Habeebah, who was set to begin her SS3 class this month, would have turned 17 in October.

Divisional Police Officer of Kemta Division, Abeokuta, Olawale Famobuwa confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the division had begun investigation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Storm Yobe Community Kill Many, Burn Houses, Shops

Famobuwa said, “The father of the deceased reported to the police station on Friday at about 9:30pm that her daughter, Habeebah who was helping her sister with the Point of Sale business had not been found.

“We actually did the tracking somewhere in the Oke Egunya community, which is under Ibara Division, Abeokuta. We were there till 1am early Sunday morning until we went to rest a bit before continuing with the tracking.

“We were there till 1am early Sunday morning until we went to rest a bit before continuing with the tracking.

“We were later informed on Sunday that the corpse of the young girl had been found at his father’s farm in Mile 6 and when we got there we discovered that the girl was raped before she was killed.”

He clarified that a sum of N30,000 was paid to her kidnappers as ransom not N1m as widely reported.

“So what was paid was N30,000 and not N1m, I have the receipt and this is to help facilitate the tracking of those behind the criminal act.

Famobuwa added that a local citizen was said to have reported seeing a farm worker simply identified as Onyeka who worked for the victim’s father go into the bush with the deceased.

He stated that Onyeka who is a prime suspect is alleged to have taken to his heel, assuring the police everything possible under the law to hold all of the individuals responsible for the criminal activities accountable.