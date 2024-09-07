Ogun Cultist Sentenced To Seven Years Imprisonment



One Tobiloba Ogunbo, 29, has bagged a seven year jail term in Ogun State over his membership in a secret cult.

The member of Eiye confraternity, was convicted and sentenced by the state Special Cultism Court in Abeokuta on Friday.

He was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and behaving in a manner causing a breach of public peace.

Advertisement

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. L. Oke held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, thus the convict guilty is as charged.

Oke who said the evidence presented by the prosecution was irrefutable, sentenced Ogunbo to spend the years in a correctional centre without an option of a fine.

READ ALSO: Police Combat Banditry In Kebbi, Kill One, Arrest Two, Recover Weapons

According to the prosecutor, Olaide Rawlings, the convict committed the offences on January 19 at about 2.00 pm in the Sabo area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings had told the court that the police received information that the Ogunbo with some of his members fought and injured one Mr Anu.

She said on the investigation of the matter, the convict was arrested, and upon interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he was a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 45(b), 34, 36 and 37 of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Provisions Law of Ogun 2016