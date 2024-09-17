Ogun Police Apprehend Landlord For Allegedly Defiling Tenant’s Daughter

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, have apprehended a landlord, identified as Bola Tobiloba for allegedly defiling his tenant’s 14-year-old daughter, Arinlese area of Abeokuta.

In a statement released to the public on Tuesday by the command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the incident happened on Friday.

Odutola noted that the survivor suffered a tear in her private area, resulting to the flow of blood from her private parts.

She added that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the suspect is currently in custody.

Odutola said: “The survivor’s father reported the incident to the Adatan Police Division at approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 13, 2024. The landlord is accused of assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

“The girl suffered a tear in her private area, resulting in the bleeding. When our officers arrived at the scene, they found blood on the floor, believed to be from the survivor.

“Blood was also found on the clothing she was wearing. She was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody.”