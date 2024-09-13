Ogun Police Arrest Four Suspected Cult Members

The Ogun State Police Command has detained four suspected Aye Confraternity members for terrorising residents of Sango-Ota’s Ijoko neighbourhood.

Olanide Balogun, Olamilekan Oyedele, Adeolu Olayinka, and Abdulganiyu Azeez are the four suspects.

Omolola Odutola, the Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to DAILY POST on Thursday, saying the culprits were nabbed at 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Odutola stated that their method of action entails breaking car windows and targeting innocent motorists during traffic congestion.

READ MORE: Owa Obokun Of Ijesaland, Oba Aromolaran Passes Away After 42-Year Reign

She said, “The Police received a tip that the suspects had been spotted in specific areas of Ijoko. The Divisional Police Officer of Sango-Ota led a team to raid the location. Upon seeing the police operatives, the suspects scattered in different directions.

“The DPO immediately pursued the criminals, catching up with one of them. The others were later apprehended with the help of the first suspect, who had been arrested.”

Odutola said that the suspects would be sent over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.