Ogun Police Hunt For Fleeing Soldier Who Attacked Security Guard

The Ogun State Police Command has initiated a hunt for Michael, a self-identified soldier who allegedly stabbed a security guard, Samuel Adeyemi, in the Itele community of the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government area of the state.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, told PUNCH Metro on Tuesday that the incident occurred on Sunday while the victim was on duty on Ibuloko Street in Itele.

Michael, who claimed to be a Nigerian Army operative, allegedly approached the street gate and requested that the guard open it for him and the other occupants of the vehicle he was in.

In an effort to ascertain the true identities of the car’s passengers, it was discovered that the fleeing suspects disembarked the vehicle and stabbed the victim in the head with an iron rod, cutting the right half of his ear.

Odutola said, “The victim was on duty as a security guard in the community at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect, who claimed to be a soldier, approached the community with others and demanded that the victim open the gate for them to enter.

“As the security guard attempted to question them about their true identities, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and attacked him with an iron rod, causing injuries to his head and right ear. Medical papers have been provided for the victim’s treatment. The suspect has not yet been arrested.”