Ogun Police Nab Security Guard, Accomplice For Vandalism, Theft

The police in Ogun State have arrested Samuel Paul, a 27-year-old security guard who conspired with criminals to vandalise and steal properties worth N2 million in the Moro area of Ogijo.

The arrest was made on Monday at around 8:20 a.m., according to command spokesperson Omolola Odutola, who informed DAILY POST that the house owner, Mr. Olabode Ayodele, had filed a complaint.

Ayodele said that when he returned home, he discovered that unknown criminals had come into his house and stolen irons and electrical cables worth N2 million, with his security guard missing.

She said, “Upon receiving the report, investigating officers led by DCO II sprang into action. The security guard, Samuel Paul, aged 27, was apprehended at his hiding place.”

Odutola added that Paul, who was apprehended in his hiding location, confessed to the crime and assisted in the arrest of 20-year-old Mobarak Tesiu.

“He confessed to the crime and helped detectives arrest the receiver, Mobarak Tesiu, aged 20. Several stolen items were recovered, and photographs were taken as evidence.”

She stated that investigations are still ongoing to apprehend other suspects who are currently at large.

