Ogun: Teenager Dies During Argument While Playing Football Match, Suspect Arrested

The Ogun State Police Command has taken into custody one Alex Eziochukwu in connection with the fatal incident involving 16-year-old Jamilu Lasisi, which occurred in Ibegga, Sagamu Local Government Area.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after receiving a tip off from the deceased’s nephew.

Odutola said: “A phone call was received from one Tobi Olarewaju that his nephew, Jamiu Lasisi, 16 years old, of the same address, was playing football in the area alongside others.

“In the process, an argument ensued between him and one of the footballers; he fell down unconscious, and he was rushed to Owokoniran Hospital, GRA Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

According to her, Eziochukwu fled, sparking a police manhunt that culminated in his arrest on Wednesday morning.

“Following the report on Tuesday, a team of detectives was led to the scene and searched every nook and cranny of the area with a view to arresting the suspect, but all to no avail until he was arrested today,” Odutola stated.

She said that investigations are proceeding to determine the cause of death.