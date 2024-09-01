Ohanaeze Seeks Prayer For South-East, Laments Igboland Suffering From Insecurity, Governance Deficiencies

Apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared September 29, 2024, as a day of prayer, reflection, and remembrance for the Igbo nation.

The declaration comes amid growing concerns over the persistent challenges facing the Southeast region, including insecurity, socio-political marginalization, and the erosion of cultural values.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ohanaeze’s Secratary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that the 2024 celebration of ‘Igbo Day’, titled “Ozoemela (Never Again)” reminds Ndigbo of the need to work together for the development of the region.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “As the sacred narrative of our people unfolds, we, the esteemed leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, rise in unity and profound concern to address the grievous plight confronting the Igbo nation on this year’s commemoration of Igbo Day.

“Our collective hearts are heavy with the unspeakable anguish wrought by decades of oppression, socio-political marginalization, and insecurity that have plagued our homeland since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914.

“Our beloved Southeast has become a crucible of suffering, caught in the merciless grip of escalating insecurity and governance deficiencies, which have led to a lamentable deterioration of our cultural values and norms as outlined in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution.

READ MORE: Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s President, Iwuanyanwu, Dies At 81

“This ongoing marginalization has not only been an affront to our identity but has also resulted in a profound crisis for our citizens, particularly those residing in the Igbo-speaking states and minority communities in Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

“Furthermore, our business communities in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria are facing unjust challenges that impede their livelihoods.”